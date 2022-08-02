Rainfall warning cancelled by Met Éireann but wet weather to continue

A rainfall warning for Kerry, Clare and Galway has been cancelled by Met Éireann.

The forecaster had issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the three counties on Sunday. It came into effect at midday on Monday and was to remain in place until 12pm today.

At 6.30am, Met Éireann warned the heavy rain in the three areas could lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

However, the warning was then cancelled just before 9am - three hours ahead of schedule.

Do not ditch the umbrellas too quickly, though, as the wet weather will continue.

Showers, some of which will be heavy and possibly thundery, will continue in Munster and south Leinster throughout the morning.

Dry and sunny spell will move through Connacht and Ulster and extend to most areas during the afternoon and into the evening.

With a fresh and gusty wind, the highest temperatures today will reach up to 23C.

Tonight, there will be some patchy rain and light showers which will carry on into Tuesday morning.

The showers could become heavy and prolonged in the north of the country but will be light and scattered further south with some sunny spells.

The rest of the week will see mixed conditions while the weekend looks set to be cloudy but largely dry.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest the early days of next week will be mostly dry with more in the way of sunshine and temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.