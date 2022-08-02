Action urged to address parents’ rights

The government is being asked to develop an inclusive response to parental alienation which will ensure the safety of vulnerable children and families.

One Family, a support group for one-parent families, says that the concept of parental alienation is a “divisive, under-researched and complex issue, which is often misunderstood and sometimes misrepresented”.

It adds: “We believe that in the context of increased political activism on the issue of parental alienation, the government must ensure an evidence-based, inclusive response is developed which ensures safety for vulnerable children and families.”

In a submission lodged with the Department of Justice as part of the department’s consultation process on parental alienation, the organisation said the alienation of children from a parent is “a behaviour more commonly used by perpetrators of domestic violence”.

However, One Family noted that there are now increasing numbers of children who are being alienated from one parent after separation in situations where there is no presence of domestic violence.

Call for research

The organisation recommends that a number of strands of research should be carried out, including a survey of professionals working with families in the family law system to gather research to examine how parental alienation impacts on children, and how allegations of parental alienation are addressed.

It also seeks an increase in funding for existing and new child-centred services for families in acrimonious breakdowns, and in conflict following separation, to help prevent parental alienation.

Meanwhile, in its submission, Alienated Children First, which provides peer support to parents affected by parental alienation, said that its objective is that “the policy, principles and supports will be put in place” to address parental alienation. It said parental alienation is a form of child abuse.

The submission added: “Professionals and policymakers need to be properly informed and qualified to recognize and deal with this form of abuse and to support the courts in ensuring the genuine and unmanipulated ‘voice of the child’ and true best interests of the child should be central to all family law proceedings and related matters, including policy and procedures of statutory bodies and NGOs.”

The submission also said that the European Court of Human Rights has reminded states of their “positive obligations” to protect rights in cases of parental alienation.

The consultation process was announced in May by the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, with a deadline of June 24 for submissions.

The Department of Justice says that “as a concept, Parental Alienation is contested, and little is known about how different jurisdictions address it”.

The opening of the consultation process follows research on the issue conducted last year for the department. A report arising out of the research is currently under review by the Department of Justice.

Support and helplines: