Restaurants want recruitment of specialist European workers for lucrative Christmas season 

Restaurants want recruitment of specialist European workers for lucrative Christmas season 

RAI submission seeks a number of occupations such as hotel and accommodation managers, restaurant and catering establishment managers and catering and bar managers to be applicable for general work permits in Ireland, to help attract foreign workers to the industry. File picture

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 17:28
Ann Murphy

The recruitment of specialist European workers in the Irish hospitality sector could help save the Christmas season this year, according to the restaurant sector.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland wants immediate action on recruiting for the Irish tourism and hospitality sectors in European countries, in a bid to address the staffing difficulties in the sector.

It has made the call in its pre-budget submission for Budget 2023.

The RAI says the last quarter of this year, including the Christmas season, will be vital for the hospitality sector “with the majority of income made at this time of year so seasonal staffing by specialist European workers would save the season”.

The submission seeks a number of occupations such as hotel and accommodation managers, restaurant and catering establishment managers and catering and bar managers to be applicable for general work permits in Ireland, to help attract foreign workers to the industry.

It is also calling for resourcing of Government departments and sections “to ensure timely processing of applications critical for workers and businesses; visas, work permits and PPS numbers”.

The submission adds that adequate resourcing of the Workplace Relations Commission is needed to ensure continued inspections and relevant investigations and oversight of employment law.

The restaurant sector is also calling on the Government to extend the 9% VAT rate beyond next February. It was introduced for the sector to help offset the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, the Government extended the special rate to next February but the RAI wants it to run until February 2025.

The need for the creation of a national tourism and hospitality training authority is another inclusion in the submission, which also features a contribution from economist Jim Power.

He says the trading environment in the sector is challenging for a number of reasons.

“In an economy approaching full-employment and in a sector that saw a significant exit of skilled personnel during the Covid-19 restrictions, the recruitment and retention of labour is proving a major challenge," he says. 

Wage costs are rising strongly. However, of greater concern is the fact that many restaurants are under significant pressure to provide a full service due to staff shortages across all occupations within the sector. 

"The capacity to deliver ‘business as normal’ is proving very challenging for many restaurant businesses.” 

He says in addition to the significant staffing issues, other costs such as energy and raw material prices such as food are rising strongly. 

"There is pressure on restaurants to increase prices, but the rate of price increase in the restaurant sector is significantly behind the pace of price increases in the economy in general, and particularly in other areas of hospitality, such as accommodation.” 

Read More

No 'quick fix' for hospitality staff shortages 

More in this section

Number of life-saving first responder teams drops by more than a third post-pandemic Number of life-saving first responder teams drops by more than a third post-pandemic
1,000kg worth of rubbish collected in charity clean-up, with vapes 'the newest offender'  1,000kg worth of rubbish collected in charity clean-up, with vapes 'the newest offender' 
Summer weather Aug 19th 2020 Rain warning for Kerry, Clare, Galway and Mayo but temperatures to remain around 20C
HospitalityTourismOrganisation: Restaurants Association of Ireland
<p>President Michael D Higgins, British prime minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Micheál Martinat the funeral of former Northern Ireland first minister and UUP leader David Trimble. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire</p>

David Trimble receives the respect in death he deserved in life, funeral told

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Salad Food Dish

Let Me Tell You is a new bespoke podcast series from 

Hosts Daniel McConnell and Paul Hosford take a look back at some of the most dramatic moments in recent Irish political history from the unique perspective of one of the key players involved.

Bespoke political podcast series from

Listen
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices