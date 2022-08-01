Bank holiday weather: Rain warning for Kerry, Clare and Galway to bring risk of spot flooding

A status yellow rain warninghas been issued for Kerry, Clare and Galway  with Met Éireann saying heavy rain may lead to localised flooding.

Mon, 01 Aug, 2022 - 08:37
Eimer McAuley

We are headed for a wet bank holiday Monday as a relatively dry start will be interrupted by widespread showers that will at times turn heavy, with the risk of some spot flooding.

The warning is in place from midday today and will last for 24-hours.

In Munster, there will be poor visibility which may lead to hazardous driving conditions. 

Temperatures will reach highs 17C to 19C in Munster and 21C elsewhere so it will still be a warm, humid day. 

Tonight the rain is expected to break up into showers through the night, and temperatures will drop to lows of 14C to 17C. 

Tuesday looks set to be a lot better as early showers will make way for sunny spells in the afternoon, with temperatures reaching highs of 18C in the west and 23C in the east.

Wednesday will see a mix of sunny spells and light scattered showers, with temperatures reaching highs of 20C. 

The rest of the week will see lighter spells of rain as temperatures remain relatively high, leading to a settled and mainly dry weekend.

The pollen count is to be low today and moderate tomorrow. 

