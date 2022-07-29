Man, 31, charged following stabbing in Derry

Man, 31, charged following stabbing in Derry

A man has been charged following a stabbing in Derry (Niall Carson/PA)

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 18:30
Michelle Devane and Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have charged a man following a stabbing in Derry.

Police said the incident happened in Crawford Square in the early hours of Friday.

The man, aged 31, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and wounding with intent.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI received a report just before 5.30am that a man at a flat in the area had suffered a number of lacerations and puncture wounds to his body.

Police officers and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and the victim, who is in his 40s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives conducted inquiries in the Crawford Square area on Friday morning.

Detective Sergeant Lizzie Ballentine appealed for anyone who was in the area between 5am and 5.30am on Friday and who has information they believe may assist in the investigation to get in touch with police.

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 254 of 29/07/22.

More in this section

New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students
COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Higher potency cannabis associated with increased risk of psychosis and addiction – report
Sleeping Bag, Home Of The Homeless. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown. Homelessness nears all-time record amid fears it is becoming 'a life sentence'
stabbingPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Three new assistant commissioners have been approved, bringing to six the total number of new garda bosses at that rank. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices