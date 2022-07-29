Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments

A majority of An Garda Síochána's leadership hierarchy are now women, following the latest senior appointments.

Three new assistant commissioners have been approved, bringing to six the total number of new garda bosses at that rank.

It means that the bulk of An Garda Síochána's eight assistant commissioner positions are fresh into the job, with a seventh position at that rank set to become vacant in January.

It also means that a majority of the top Garda hierarchy - six out of 11 positions - are now held by women.

The organisation's two deputy commissioners are women - Anne Marie McMahon and Shawna Coxon - and four of the ACs are female.

The three new AC appointments are Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster, divisional commander for Kerry, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, head of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau, and Chief Supt John Roberts of the PSNI.

Their appointments have been approved by the Policing Authority, which oversees the recruitment process, along with the Public Appointments Service.

It is understood that Garda Commissioner Drew Harris was on the interview boards.

They will fill vacancies created by the retirement on age grounds of Pat Clavin, Dave Sheahan and Mick Finn.

Commissioner Harris will appoint the new ACs to their posts. It is not clear if they will fill the vacancies or if he will carry out any kind of reshuffle.

The appointments mean that four of the top 11 Garda positions are now held by police officers coming from outside the jurisdiction.

Three are from the PSNI – the others being Commissioner Harris and AC Paula Hilman – with Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxton joining from Canada's police force in February 2021.

Many of the six new ACs are relatively young for the post, aged between 49 and 52.

The three ACs appointed last May are Michael McElgunn, Angela Willis and Justin Kelly.

AC Kelly was appointed as the new head of Organised and Serious Crime, AC Willis took over the Dublin Region and AC McElgunn assumed the North West Region.

The new team at assistant commissioner rank will be followed by new additions at the next rank down, at chief superintendent.

A list of 12 senior gardaí have been put on the chief's list to fill vacancies as they arise. A list of around 30 gardaí has been created for the rank of superintendent.