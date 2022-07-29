New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students

New higher education funding for underrepresented and disadvantaged students

Among the new measures, Deis schools will be given supports to encourage students from underrepresented groups to access higher education. Stock picture

Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 20:30
Conor Capplis

Disadvantaged third-level students will now be eligible to receive funding under a new scheme aimed at increasing participation in the sector.

The €2m announced on Friday will assist people with disabilities, lone parents, mature students, and further education award holders in accessing higher education

Among the supports included in the scheme announced on Friday are:

  • 50 bursaries of €5,000 per student to be provided for the most disadvantaged students;  
  • A new three-year stream of funding to support Traveller and Roma participation in higher education;  
  • Those on certain existing scholarships can retain the funding for additional courses including graduate entry medicine.

Additional measures are being considered to promote transition from further to higher education for the Traveller and Roma communities.

Deis schools will also be provided with supports under the scheme which aim to encourage students from underrepresented groups to access higher education.

The measures form part of the new national access plan which is set to be published later this year. €5m was allocated towards the plan in Budget 2022 which already dedicated €3m to “enhance opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities and autistic students to access higher education this year”.

“Education is for everyone and yet there remains significant cohorts not represented in higher education,” said Higher Education Minister Simon Harris

“We also must ensure we help diversify our professions too. That is why I am particularly pleased that we are allowing certain scholarship holders continue their bursaries for graduate-entry medicine courses.” 

However, the Union of Students in Ireland (USI) said the supports announced today are “ultimately not a win".

“While it is positive to see a focus on improving access to education among marginalised groups, it is a direct acknowledgement by Government that higher education in Ireland is not accessible to all,” USI stated. 

“Rather than removing the cost barriers for the groups that they have recognised are at a financial disadvantage, they are merely offering a minority of those students the opportunity to access education through these scholarships.” 

It said it is a “demonstration of the systemic problems that have been caused by Government’s refusal to tackle the root causes of the significant cost of higher education in Ireland”.

Read More

New policies must aim to treat all children equally 

More in this section

COLOMBIA-MARIJUANA-PROTEST Higher potency cannabis associated with increased risk of psychosis and addiction – report
Sleeping Bag, Home Of The Homeless. Image shot 2007. Exact date unknown. Homelessness nears all-time record amid fears it is becoming 'a life sentence'
Summer weather July 19th 2022 Prices in Ireland rose by 9.6% in the year, new figures show
EducationdeisTravellershigher educationdisadvantageDisabilityInequalityPlace: IrelandPerson: Simon HarrisOrganisation: Union of Students in IrelandOrganisation: USI
<p>Three new assistant commissioners have been approved, bringing to six the total number of new garda bosses at that rank. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Majority of garda leadership posts held by women following latest appointments

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices