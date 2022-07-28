Man, 20s, killed in Dublin motorcycle crash

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 18:13
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for witnesses after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Rathmines.

The collision happened at around 2pm this afternoon pm St Clare's Avenue between Grosvenor Square and Leinster Park.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to the city morgue for a post-mortem.

The area has been reopened to the public after gardaí conducted a forensic examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident as well as anybody who may have camera footage, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

