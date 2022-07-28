Woman reunited with parents' ashes after they went missing at Dublin Airport

An American woman has expressed her gratitude to a member of staff at Dublin Airport after he managed to reunite her with the ashes of her parents, which got lost in transit last month.

Donna O'Connor made the journey to Dublin from Chicago via Toronto at the end of June with the plan of attending a memorial mass for her late parents, Robert Emmett and Patricia O'Connor.

Following the mass, she had the intention of scattering their ashes in Co Mayo.

When she arrived at Dublin Airport, her luggage was missing. She returned for a number of consecutive days looking for an update only to be informed the bags had been sent back to her home in the US.

Ms O'Connor made a number of appeals as she attempted to track down her bags. She told Newstalk's Lunchtime Live that one employee had heard her pleas and made it his mission to find the bags.

"It was someone that I met from your show — his name is Dermot and he works at Dublin Airport.

"He kept looking for the luggage for me, and then texted me and said 'I think your luggage is coming in on a United flight, and I'm going to meet that flight and make sure that it gets to a courier and gets to you. Where are you now?'

Angel airport employee

Ms O'Connor said she was extraordinarily grateful for the assistance of the public and the angel of an airport employee who found her luggage.

"I was in Maynooth, because I left Dublin after about eight or nine days. And he got it out to me, and I'm so grateful to Dermot."

Ms O'Connor added: "I have texted with him and you passed my number along to him. I don't believe I would have the luggage without the people in Ireland helping me with this.

It wasn't Air Canada, it was all the support and kindness that I got in Ireland that brought them back to me."

Ms O'Connor said she has since scattered her parents' ashes in their ancestral home of Mayo.

"We're so happy to get my parents' ashes back, and it took about two and a half weeks. But I was thrilled to get them back, and attended mass with my parents' ashes with me. I'm now in Mayo, in Castlebar, and have spread their ashes as well".

She added the warmth of the Irish people has bowled her over.

"There's not a nicer population of people than in Ireland — they're just very welcoming and kind and generous. It's them that's held me up throughout".