Ireland's monkeypox vaccine campaign to be targeted at gay men with high numbers of sexual partners

The government’s vaccination campaign to combat monkeypox will be targeted specifically at men who have sex with men and have a high number of sexual partners, an infectious diseases expert has said.

It comes as more than 18,000 cases of monkeypox were reported globally from 78 countries, with the majority in Europe, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Eighty-five cases of the virus have been reported in Ireland since May.

Dr Eoghan De Barra said there will be a limited supply of vaccine so it is important to target the campaign where it will have the most impact.

"While anybody was susceptible to monkeypox, most transmission was from intimate contact and in the western world the majority of cases have been among self-declaring gay and bisexual men," he said on Newstalk, although this didn't account for all cases.

The symptoms of monkeypox include skin lesions, rashes, lumps and bumps, and in some cases can be very painful and people become extremely unwell, said Dr De Barra.

The campaign would be “all about” information and education and encouraging self identifying gay and bisexual men to engage with health and sexual care services and to know that if they have skin lesions to avoid sexual or close physical contact until they are diagnosed.

Another aspect of the campaign will be prevention through use of the smallpox vaccine.

“This government, along with many others, has secured supplies - Niac said there will be vaccination campaigns - so we have a small window when the infection is largely in a certain group that can access health care, it can be targeted and try to protect that population and by protecting them, protect the wider population.

“There will be a limited supply of vaccine so they will try to target it where it will have the most impact.”

The WHO declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday.

So far, 98% of cases outside the countries in Africa where the virus is endemic have been reported in men who have sex with men, the WHO said.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus yesterday urged that group to consider reducing the numbers of new sexual partners and swapping contact details with any new partners.

"This is an outbreak that can be stopped... The best way to do that is to reduce the risk of exposure," Tedros told a news conference from Geneva. "That means making safe choices for yourself and others."

Monkeypox is in the process of being renamed, to avoid the name being "weaponised" or used in a racist way, WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan said.

The UN agency cautioned that it takes several weeks after getting the second dose of vaccine to be fully protected, so people should take other precautions until that point.

Around 10% of patients have been hospitalized in the current outbreak and five have died, all of them in Africa, the WHO said.

Monkeypox has been a globally neglected public health problem in parts of Africa for decades, but cases began to be reported outside countries where it is endemic in May.

Tedros said there were about 16m doses of approved vaccine available, but only in bulk, so it would take several months to get them into vials.

The WHO is urging countries with stockpiles to share vaccine while supply is constrained, he added. It estimates that between 5m and 10m doses of vaccine will be needed to protect all high-risk groups.