Murder investigation after body found in driveway of home in Antrim

Murder investigation after body found in driveway of home in Antrim

Victor Hamilton (PSNI/PA)

Thu, 28 Jul, 2022 - 08:45
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in a housing estate in Ballymena.

Victor Hamilton, 63, was found in Orkney Drive in the Co Antrim town on Wednesday morning.

Forensic investigators at the scene in Orkney Drive in Ballymena after a body was discovered (Liam McBurney/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Shortly after 7.50am, police received a report that the body of 63-year-old Victor Hamilton had been discovered in the driveway of his home.

“The investigation is at a very early stage and I would urge anyone with information or anyone who was in the Orkney Drive area of Ballymena on Tuesday night, July 26, into the early hours of Wednesday morning to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 273 of 27/07/22.”

Police and forensic officers had been in the estate throughout Wednesday and a white forensic tent was erected at the front of the property.

More in this section

Covid smell and taste study Covid-19 testing to be wound down within weeks
Man arrested following €2.5 million drug seizure Man arrested following €2.5 million drug seizure
Irish symphysiotomy survivors welcome UN's call for criminal investigation Irish symphysiotomy survivors welcome UN's call for criminal investigation
deathPlace: Northern Ireland
Murder investigation after body found in driveway of home in Antrim

Derry police appeal for help in finding missing child who may be in Republic

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices