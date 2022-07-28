Derry police appeal for help in finding missing child who may be in Republic

Police in Derry are asking for the public's help in finding a missing five-year-old who may have travelled to the Republic with her mother.
It's believed that Scarlet Friars and her mother Jacqueline, 39, may have crossed the border in a blue Ford Kuga, with a green 'Children On Board' sticker.
Scarlet is described as having hazel-coloured eyes and light brown hair, which was tied up in a ponytail, while her mother Jacqueline is described as being 5 foot 10 in height, with shoulder length dark brown curly hair, and was last seen wearing a red check shirt, jeans and a red handbag.
The pair have been missing since last Sunday, July 24, from the Shantallow area of Derry city, and police are directly appealing to the person Scarlet is with to get in touch.