Irish symphysiotomy survivors welcome UN's call for criminal investigation

A survivors group has welcomed a decision by the United Nations (UN) to call for a criminal investigation into the practice of forced symphysiotomy in Ireland.

Symphysiotomy is a medical operation that was carried out in Ireland over four decades instead of Caesarean sections.

The UN Human Rights Committee has recommended that the State take a survivor-centred and trauma-informed approach to investigating all allegations of abuse.

The committee has called on the State to prosecute suspected perpetrators of symphysiotomy, and that if they are convicted, to punish them with "penalties commensurate to the gravity of the offenses".

It has further recommended that the State removes the requirement to sign a legal waiver against further legal recourse in order to receive compensation.

Marie O'Connor, chairperson of the Survivors of Symphysiotomy, explained that the procedure "effectively severs the pelvis".

"It was done in Ireland for four decades, in preference to Caesarean section, to ensure women did not resort to birth control practices forbidden by the Catholic Church, such as contraception and sterilisation," said Ms O'Connor.

"Unlike Caesarean section, however, symphysiotomy did not deliver a baby: women were still in labour after the surgery."

Ms O'Connor said that the UN Human Rights Committee's decision to call for an investigation "marks an important step forward in women's quest for truth".

"Survivors of Symphysiotomy has campaigned for justice for over 20 years. The UN Human Rights Committee has now called for a criminal investigation into forced symphysiotomies, and for the perpetrators of these abusive operations to be prosecuted and punished.

The committee expressed concern at Ireland's failure to recognise the motivation behind what it describes as 'the deliberate and systematic practice' of forced symphysiotomy.

"This amounts to a rejection of the State's argument that these operations were done in a life and death emergency and that patient consent could not be obtained," she added.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission has also welcomed the concluding observations issued by the UN today.

Before calling for a criminal investigation, the UN sought the views of the commission as the State's independent human rights institution.