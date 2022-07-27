Impact of tourism on islands off Atlantic coast to be measured

The impact of tourism is to be evaluated on six island communities off the Atlantic coast that have had a visitor boon since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) is to research how tourism has affected Inis Oírr, Inis Meáin, Inis Mór, and Inishbofin in Co Galway, and Arranmore and Tory in Co Donegal, which saw a spike in visits as so-called "staycations" became popular during restrictions to holidaying abroad.

Data will be gathered using smart technology to examine economic value, environmental impact, waste and water management, energy usage, access and transport, carbon footprint, and the social and cultural impact, ATU said.

Smart technology generally means using devices to collect data and patterns and trends.

ATU said data collection of visitors to the islands began this week and will continue until the end of the tourism season.

Using indicators agreed at European level, the research led by co-supervisors Dr James Hanrahan (ATU Sligo) and Diarmuid Ó Conghaile (ATU Galway) will explore tourist behaviour, origin, spend, carbon footprint, etc, the university said.

Mr Ó Conghaile said:

It is evident that each of the islands rely heavily on tourism to sustain the island economies and communities. There was a great sense of enthusiasm for this project on each of the islands, as the data collected will help to identify the best fit for each island in terms of the most sustainable form of tourism for each island.

"Each island is different, and the data output of the research will allow the islands to compare with one another, learn from one another, and thus empower community decision-making to develop tourism in a more sustainable and community centred way."

Arranmore Island off the coast of Donegal is among the islands taking part in the research.

Arguably one of the best jobs in Ireland goes to PhD student Colm Barcoe, who is lucky enough to get to visit each island to carry out the field work.

According to the World Tourism Organization, the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible tourism, small island states around the world which rely on tourism benefit from the industry, but at the same time can be vulnerable to a loss of cultural identity as well as ecological and biodiversity systems.

Mr Hanrahan said of the ATU research project that "one can only determine the sustainability of tourism if it is measured effectively and accurately".

"The long-term benefit of conducting this research on an annual basis, and by including all the Irish islands, is that we will develop a rich bank of data," he added.

"This type of rich data empowers policy and strategy relating to tourism development and management on the islands, and ultimately fosters better collaboration between all key stakeholders, with the island communities being at the centre of decision making.”

The research project is sponsored by the ATU and is being supported by Fáilte Ireland, Údarás na Gaeltachta, along with Galway and Donegal County Councils.

The ATU said it intended to conduct this research on an annual basis and to extend the data collection to more islands off the Irish coast from 2023.