One car for every two people across the EU, but Irish figures show low ownership here

There is one car for every second person in the EU — but perhaps surprisingly, Ireland has among the lowest overall ownership.

Figures from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat shows Dublin and the eastern part of the country has among the lowest number of cars per people in the bloc, with the other Irish regions not too far behind.

According to the data, Dublin and the east have fewer than 450 cars per 1,000 people, while Munster, Connacht, and the North-West have between 450 and 500.

By comparison, the Italian region of Valle d’Aosta has 1,787 per 1,000, the autonomous province of Trento in northeast Italy has 1,285, and the autonomous province of Bolzano in the Alpine region has 871.

The two other highest numbers were recorded in Flevoland in the Netherlands with 857, and the Finnish region of Åland Islands with 840.

"These regional rates are often linked to the economic situation but can also be affected by specific circumstances — the high motorisation rate in Valle d’Aosta is influenced by taxation rules and the high rate in Flevoland is connected to its location close to a larger city," Eurostat said.

In contrast, the lowest car ownership rates were reported in two French overseas departments and three Greek regions — Mayotte off the east coast of Africa with 72; Peloponnese in the southwest of Greece with 186; French Guiana north of Brazil with 209; central Greece with 238; and North Aegean, comprised of mostly Greek islands, with 261.

"At regional level, apart from two extreme values, the highest regional rate of passenger cars per inhabitant was nearly seven times the lowest one," Eurostat said.

High population density has a different effect depending on the area in the EU, Eurostat said.

"In the western European member states, notably in Germany, the capital regions show comparatively low ratios, while the opposite holds for eastern European member states such as Czechia and Romania, and for Turkey, where the highest ratio is observed in the capital region."

Western European regions as a whole have significantly higher levels than in the regions of central and eastern Europe, the data show.

When it comes to utility vehicles, such as lorries and tractors, the highest numbers are often registered in southern European regions, such as Andalucía in southern Spain and Cataluña in the east, with 1m and 857,000 respectively in 2020.

Despite the data showing lower ownership for Irish drivers in comparison with some of their EU counterparts, the reliance on cars is higher, leading to more emissions, previous data show.

Ireland has the fourth highest level of transport emissions per capita in Europe and the transport sector is responsible for about 20% of our overall CO2 emissions, with private cars being the largest contributors, the Oireachtas climate committee has heard previously.

The Government has plans for 1m electric vehicles on the road by 2030, as well as a reinvigorated focus on public transport and so-called "active travel" of walking and cycling, in a bid to reduce emissions from the transport sector.