Families express 'trepidation' and 'relief' over Tuam mother and baby home exhumation

Families whose babies were buried in unmarked graves at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Co. Galway feel a mixture of "trepidation" and "great relief" about the exhumation of the remains of their loved ones, according to historian and campaigner Catherine Corless.

The Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes concluded last year that 978 children had died at the Tuam mother and baby home. 80% were less than a year old and 67% did not live past six months. The home operated between 1925 and 1961.

A Bill was brought to Cabinet on Wednesday to establish the body that will oversee the excavation of the burial site in Tuam later this year.

Ms Corless, whose research led to the investigation into the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, told Newstalk Breakfast that there is some apprehension in relation to the exhumation.

You can imagine yourself the heartache of knowing that part of your family is lying in a sewage facility. It has been like that for so long and it was so wrong.

"There is a little bit of trepidation still to wonder how this will go. Will they do it thoroughly? Will they do it properly?

"There is so much hidden and covered up for so, so many years on every aspect of children who were born in those homes that of course they (the families] will be watching eagerly.

"It will probably be fairly drawn out over the next two years but we will have to make sure that it’s done as quickly as possible."

Ms Corless said that the works are due to be completed in phases.

“I know there is a bit of trepidation that this is going to be huge upheaval but it’s not, it will be done in phases and it won’t be any disruption to residents and it will be done properly with their cooperation. It’s a great relief that we’ve come to this."

Ms Corless said when she was researching the site she faced certain opposition which she took "one (step) at a time."

"I had the evidence. I felt that the Government would finally have to do the right thing which thankfully has happened."