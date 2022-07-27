Families falling through the cracks as back-to-school costs bite

Julie Anne Cunneen has been dreading back-to-school costs for months, but now “time is up”.

She is the sole carer for her son, who has complex health conditions. She herself is profoundly deaf, and arthritis leaves her in near-constant pain.

She was already struggling to make ends meet and is getting into debt due to escalating fuel prices she must pay to get them both to medical appointments.

“The families that are really affected are families that don't qualify for the back-to-school payment because they don't have a qualifying payment from Department of Social Protection," she said.

"People like me that can't get carers allowance but are full-time carers will really struggle to pay for rising costs and then school costs.

There are a huge number of families that don't get a qualifying payment but are still struggling to put food on the table, pay fuel costs, and then back to school."

Michelle

Michelle from Douglas in Cork is facing a €2,500 back-to-school bill for her three children.

Buying their secondary school books will cost €995. Voluntary contributions for the three children will cost some €500. Her daughter’s transition year fees are another €600.

Uniforms — excluding shoes — will cost almost €300. While smaller items such as journals and locker rental for the year will come to €100.

“They say it's free education, but it’s so hard at the moment," she said.

“My husband and I both work, we get no State support and we’re constantly paying out."

“There are no grants for secondary school, and that is where the most costs are."

’Voluntary fees’ are technically voluntary, but you don’t want your child being the only one who has not paid them.”

School books change almost every year, so they can no longer be passed down through the family, she said.

Since Covid, her children have access to their curriculum online, but they are still required to buy the physical books which Michelle said “makes no sense”.

And having to buy a uniform from one specific shop is a monopoly, she said.

“I don’t know why you can’t just buy a crest from the school and attach it to a generic uniform in the school colours," she said.

It makes no sense to have to buy it from one specific shop. I had to pay €45 for one polo shirt for my daughter.

“And when they start school it still seems like every week we’re handing out money. My son has to get a private bus to his school, last year that was €80 per month but they can’t tell us how much it will be this year with price increases."

Bernardos survey

More than two-thirds (69%) of primary and three-quarters (74%) of secondary-school parents say they are worried about meeting school costs this year,according to a new Back-To-School survey by Barnardos.

The survey puts the basic cost of sending a child to secondary school for the first time this September at €814.

One parent told the survey they “can't afford back-to-school costs without having to miss meals to cover it".

The Irish League of Credit Unions’ annual survey, published at the beginning of July, found that parents are spending up to €1,518 per secondary-school child, and €1,195 per primary-school child. That study also included costs associated with after-school care, transport, and extracurricular activities.

Barnardos has called on the Government to adequately fund schools so that they no longer need to rely on ‘voluntary’ contributions from hard-pressed parents.

The charity is also calling on the Government to introduce free schoolbooks and to ensure all schools allow for affordable uniforms.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on education, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, also called for more back-to-school supports.

“Middle-income families need help this summer," he said.

They can’t wait. People who have one child in school and who have a combined income of €620 or more per week don’t get any assistance in terms of back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance.

"Sinn Féin is proposing that this eligibility is widened to include middle-income earners," he said.