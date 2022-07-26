Holidaymakers opt for campsites rather than hotels as family trips return

Campsites rather than hotels proved to be an allure for holidaymakers across Europe as they tentatively made their way back towards traditional family trips after the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Statistics from the European Commission's data analysis wing Eurostat revealed that 2021 saw a significant boost in trips made across the continent, albeit far behind 2019 when the pandemic had not begun.

"In 2020, the pandemic caused a more than 50% decline in both arrivals and nights spent at EU tourist accommodation establishments, compared with 2019. In 2021, despite increases of more than 25% compared with 2020, the numbers of arrivals (-42%) and nights spent (-37%) still did not reach 2019 levels," Eurostat said.

It said that during the two summer months of July and August last year, 782 million nights were spent in EU tourist accommodation establishments. This was up from 610 million nights in 2020, an increase of 28%, but down from the pre-pandemic year of 2019 which saw 926 million nights.

Picture: Eurostat

July and August accounted for 43% of all annual nights spent in EU tourist accommodation in 2021. That extends to two-thirds of all nights when June to September is factored in. The recovery last year had a lot to do with campsites, the data show.

"In July and August 2021, the number of nights spent at campsites came very close to 2019 figures - 95% of 2019 levels. On the other hand, hotels as well as holiday and other short-stay accommodation were further away from pre-pandemic levels at 78% and 89% of 2019 levels, respectively," Eurostat said.

Staycations

The importance of so-called "staycations" for tourism across European countries is laid bare by the data, with domestic tourists in the EU spending more nights in summer 2021 than in summer 2019.

In 2021, although August was the peak month for both domestic and international overnight stays, international tourists spent only one-third of the total nights in August, while this share was 46% in 2019, Eurostat said.

Picture: Eurostat

During the summer months from July to September, Europeans spent 674 million nights in tourist accommodation inside their own country, 8% more than those spent during the same months in 2019, the data show. On the other hand, during this period international tourists spent 40% fewer nights in 2021 compared with 2019, Eurostat added.

Ireland

In Ireland, domestic tourist nights were just below the EU average at 65% overall, compared to 35% international tourists. The domestic contingent consisted of 3% of the nights taking breaks in the first three months of 2021, 12% in the spring, 67% in the third quarter, and 18% in the run-up to Christmas.

Ireland was an outlier along with Finland in the EU when it came to international visitors, with the two countries flipping the pattern on its head.

The highest concentration of nights spent by tourists coming into Ireland and Finland was registered in the last quarter of the year, compared to the third quarter for all other EU member states.

In 11 EU countries, hotels had to rely on the third quarter for more than half of their overnight stays, with Bulgaria, Greece and Croatia, as well as Montenegro, registering at least two thirds of the entire year's overnight stays in that period.