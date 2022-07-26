Use of smallpox vaccine to be extended to those at high risk of monkeypox

Tue, 26 Jul, 2022
Jess Casey

The Health Minister has announced plans to extend the use of the smallpox vaccine to those at high risk of monkeypox infection here.

Stephen Donnelly made the announcement on Tuesday following recommendations made last week by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC).

NIAC has recommended the vaccination should be offered to those at high risk of infection, such as gay or bisexual men and men who have sex with men, as well as others at high risk of unprotected exposure.

NIAC also recommended that two doses of the smallpox vaccine be administered 28 days apart to as many high-risk individuals “as soon as practicable”. 

Mr Donnelly said: “I welcome these recommendations which represent an important step in our ongoing response to the monkeypox outbreak and help protect those at high risk of exposure to monkeypox."

“Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting illness, and most people recover within a few weeks, however, the rapid spread of infection necessitates further measures beyond those currently in place.”

“The evidence suggests this approach to targeted pre-exposure prophylaxis may be highly efficient in controlling further spread of the disease.” 

The Department of Health and the HSE will now work to implement these new recommendations in relation to vaccination, he added.

Professor Breda Smyth, interim Chief Medical Officer, said: “These recommendations reflect a strengthening of measures to control disease transmission and ensures that our response to this evolving situation is informed by the best available evidence.

“I strongly encourage those with symptoms of infection to seek medical advice and follow the public health guidance.”

WHO declares spread of monkeypox a global health emergency

