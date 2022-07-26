Surge in overnight trips as Covid-19 restrictions eased

Irish people enthusiastically embraced the loosening of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on movement, with eight times more domestic overnight trips in the first three months of 2022 than the same period last year.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show Irish residents took 2.3m domestic overnight trips in the first three months of this year, a period which coincided with the country in the throes of Omicron variant caution, before significant loosening of restrictions.

The 2.3m overnight trips was an increase of 7% compared with the same period in 2020, the last quarter before the onset of the pandemic, the CSO said.

Statistician in the CSO tourism and travel division Brendan Curtin, said: “When compared with the same period in 2021, the data demonstrates the strong recovery in travel as Covid-19 restrictions lessen.

"There were 2,308,000 domestic overnight trips taken in the first quarter of 2022 which was more than eight times the number of trips taken in quarter one of 2021 — 278,000."

Mr Curtin added the number of outbound overnight trips increased to 1,089,000 in the first three months of this year, up from a mere 108,000 in the same period of 2021. That three-month block was before vaccinations were widespread and travel abroad was avoided unless necessary.

Irish people were still reticent about going abroad earlier this year, with data showing overnight trips to European countries in the first three months of 2022 down 23% compared to pre-pandemic.

While domestic overnight holiday trips and visits to friends or relatives have returned to levels seen in the months before the pandemic took hold, domestic business trips are still down 43%, Mr Curtin said.

Anecdotal evidence has strongly indicated that practices introduced by businesses at the beginning of the pandemic are becoming the norm as "normality" returns, such as online meetings instead of in-person events, and online conferences instead of hosted events at a hotel or a venue.