Back-To-School survey: 'It doesn't feel like we're thriving, it feels like we're surviving'

The national children’s charity Barnardos has called on the Government to adequately fund schools so that they no longer need to rely on ‘voluntary’ contributions from hard-pressed parents.

Barnardos is also calling on the Government to introduce free schoolbooks and to ensure all schools allow for affordable uniforms.

The call comes as it publishes its annual Back-To-School survey on Tuesday, which found the basic costs associated with 'free education’ here remain substantial. These costs cover schoolbooks, uniforms, digital and classroom resources, and ‘voluntary’ contributions.

The Irish League of Credit Unions’ annual survey, published at the beginning of July, found that parents are spending up to €1,518 per secondary school child, and €1,195 per primary school child. That study also included costs associated with after-school care, transport, and extracurricular activities.

Barnardos found the cost-of-living crisis has placed considerable added pressure on parents.

One parent who took part in the survey reported struggling to afford home heating and fuel. "I have to make three bales of briquettes last a week. Kids have to wear extra layers to keep warm as we cannot afford to heat upstairs. The pressure on parents to ensure the children don't suffer can be hard at times, especially with all the additional costs of school."

Sam Reid at the launch of Barnardos’ Back to School Survey 2022 which found that basic costs associated with 'free education’ here - such as schoolbooks, uniforms, digital and classroom resources, and ‘voluntary’ contributions - remain substantial. Photo: Patrick Bolger

The survey found the average voluntary contribution schools sought from parents was €81 for primary school and €124 for secondary school. Many parents can feel compelled to pay voluntary contributions, the survey notes, despite not having the financial means to do so.

One parent said: “We should not be relying on money from parents for the school to be able to merely function. The Government should provide enough for schools to run.”

Many parents who took part in the survey reported experiencing severe financial pressure. A single parent of three children said the cost of living has increased so much, they are “barely scraping by”.

“I have to sacrifice a lot to ensure we have our basic needs met. I don't go on fancy holidays or buy loads of clothes or luxuries. We manage to meet our basic needs and that is it. It doesn't feel like we are thriving - it feels like we are surviving."

Almost a quarter (23%) of parents of secondary school students reported paying more than €300 in digital costs for their child.