Irish MMA fighter dies in Bali road accident 

Keith Coughlan recently won his first MMA bout. Picture: Bali MMA Instagram

Mon, 25 Jul, 2022 - 17:26
Eimer McAuley

A Galway man who was killed in a road accident in Bali has been named as Keith Coughlan. 

The MMA fighter, in his 20s, who was living in Western Australia, was involved in a collision in North Kuta when he was out riding a motorcycle. 

Australian media have reported that a local discovered his body on Sunday morning, at roughly 5am. 

News.com.au reported that an operation to recover the body then took place.

The Galway man recently won his first MMA bout on the island. 

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that they are providing assistance to Mr Coughlan's family at this time. 

"The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance to the family. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case," they said. 

