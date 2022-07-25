HSE seeks to outsource Covid-19 swabbing in 'emergency response plan' for future surges

The HSE is seeking to outsource some of its Covid swabbing in a contract worth up to €6m as part of its “emergency response plan” in the event of future surges of the coronavirus.

Under the proposed contracts, swabbing staff to conduct Covid tests will need to be confirmed as quickly as two hours after the vacancy arises as the HSE aims to have staff available to deal with pressure on its testing services across all counties, including two test centres in Cork and Tipperary and four in Dublin.

“As part of its transition planning, the HSE is preparing so that it can respond to any possible future requirement to increase testing capacity, either (i) temporarily, (ii) in the event of a surge, or (iii) in the event of an emergency response scenario,” it said.

Last week, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that he had held discussions with acting chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth on planning for Covid this winter.

High flu season

He said that a high flu season combined with a spike in Covid cases could put pressure on the health service later on this year.

Mr Donnelly said detailed preparations were being put in place to cope with such an event. As part of that, the HSE said that if testing demand exceeds capacity, it may have to augment these teams with additional swabbers across many parts of the country.

“The emergency response plan will be triggered in the event that a new variant of concern or a viral pathogen emerges, that is a risk to population health with high morbidity and mortality arising from infection,” it said.

“The emergency response will allow for the rapid ramp-up of PCR/RNA testing capacity for Covid-19 to between 30,000 and 40,000 PCR tests /week immediately and up to 125,000 PCR tests/week within 6-8 weeks.”

It comes after a leading immunologist expressed confusion about the timing of the expansion of the booster campaign to people under the age of 65.

Professor Paul Moynagh, from Maynooth University, said while the booster made sense for the over 65s as it gives added protection, the question now was what was going to be achieved by extending the campaign and going for repeated boosters.

“When we talk about younger age groups, for me it was a little bit of a surprise, the timing, because we're just coming off a wave - the question is what are we trying to achieve now with extending and going for these repeated boosters”, he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

Are we trying to stop waves, but we know with the present wave of the BA5 variant the RNA vaccines don't work very well in terms of protecting against infection and mild illness, but it is very important to say that they do protect very well against serious illness.

“The question really is, are we going to continue to go down the road of boosting every three to four months and whether that's going to be effective, are we seeing diminishing returns with these repeated boostings”.

Prof Moynagh said that as we move into the winter it was difficult to say what variant we would be exposed to.

“There's a lot of questions there about coping with a potential wave in the winter months”.