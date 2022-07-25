Pedestrian, 40s, killed overnight in Mayo

A man in his 40s has been killed in a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Mayo.
The incident took place in Dooagh in Keel, Achill, at approximately 3:15am when the man was struck by a car.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Mayo University Hospital.
There were no other injuries reported in the incident.
The scene is currently preserved for Forensic Collision Investigators, and gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.
Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.