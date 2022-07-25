Charlie Bird to donate €3m to charity this week

Broadcaster Charlie Bird has said that cheques of €1.5 million each will be donated to two charities this week arising out of monies raised during the 'Climb with Charlie' fundraiser.

The veteran journalist was diagnosed with incurable motor neurone disease last year. Earlier this year the 72 year old scaled Croagh Patrick as part of "Climb with Charlie" with events all over Ireland raising more than €3 million for charity.

In a post on social media Mr Bird said that it was a special week for all those who participated in the fundraising events. He thanked members of the public for raising his spirits during a difficult time in his life.

"Good news this is a big week for everyone who supported climbwithcharlie. We will be handing over two cheques for well over ONE AND A HALF MILLION Euros EACH to the two charities. I wish I could hug everyone of you. You have all helped me so much in this dark period of my life."

Charlie Bird climbs Croagh Patrick to raise funds for two charities which are very close to his heart – Irish Motor Neurone Disease (IMNDA) and Pieta, Ireland’s national suicide prevention charity. Charlie arrive on the summit of croagh patrick.

Meanwhile, persons with motor neurone disease gradually lose their ability to speak. .Earlier this month Mr Bird's wife told Sean Moncrieff on Newstalk that her husband keeps himself up to date with world events in spite of his ailing health.

“Even though Charlie can’t speak, he still writes, he’ll still rant, he’ll still listen to the news, watch Ch4 News, BBC, RTÉ, reads every single paper.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bird told the show that having covered the Troubles in the north that his “dying wish” is for “peace to remain on this island.” The charities chosen for the funds raised by the former RTÉ employee are Pieta and the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association.