Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Dublin teen

Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing teenager.
14-year-old Mark Shine has been missing from the the Crumlin area, Dublin 12 since this afternoon, Sunday July 24.
Mark is described as being 5'7" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.
When he was last seen, Mark was wearing a black zipped jacket, grey t-shirt, black trousers and white runners.
Gardaí and Mark’s family say they are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Mark’s whereabouts has been asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.