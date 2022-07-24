Passengers clamber from Dart near Bray and walk along tracks amid train delays 

Bray Air Show spectators were among those caught up in train delays but the show itself was a spectacular success with displays such as this routine by the Royal Jordanian Falcons. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews

Sun, 24 Jul, 2022 - 18:27
Conor Capplis

Families on their way to Bray Air Show on Sunday were caught up in train delays and overcrowding, leading to many disembarking the trains and walking onto the tracks towards Bray.

There were reports of overcrowding on public transport as the popular air display coincided with the All-Ireland Football final in Croke Park.

Dart services faced significant delays after the incident caused a backlog in services headed to the event that attracts up to 100,000 people.

Just before 3pm, passengers on a southbound Dart between Dalkey and Bray "forced doors open" and exited a train after it stopped to “await a clear platform at Bray”, according to a spokesman for Irish Rail. Amid further delays on the line, a “similar issue” occurred on the Dart behind.

Passengers voiced their frustrations online after train conditions forced them to exit onto the tracks.

One person said passengers were having “panic attacks” as the crowded train had “no air conditioning” and “no windows to open”, amid lengthy delays and outdoor temperatures of more than 20 degrees. 

Families were seen walking along the tracks towards Bray station after disembarking their trains.

“This dangerous act means that trains had to be stopped in both directions while our staff and gardaí clear trespassers from the line,” the Irish Rail spokesman said. 

While people are understandably anxious to reach the station, on such a busy and warm day, this has turned a delay outside Bray of just over five minutes into one which has impacted services for up to two hours. 

Services resumed at 5pm and Irish Rail apologised to customers for the delays and upset caused. A spokesman said Irish Rail will “fully investigate” the incident.

Commuters also criticised Irish Rail for not running enough trains as many waited upwards of 30 minutes on crowded platforms.

Tens of thousands made their way to one of Europe’s largest air displays in Co Wicklow on Sunday after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

More than 30 aircraft were flown by the most skilled pilots from Ireland and around the world at Bray Air Display, which also marked 100 years of the Irish Air Corps.

The Royal Jordanian Falcons aerobatic team returned as fan favourites and wowed crowds with their close formation manoeuvres and the world-famous Red Arrows from Britain's Royal Air Force closed the show.

Highlights of the show also included the Irish Parachute Club and the Black Knights freefalling onto Bray beach, Eddie Goggins’ ('the flying dentist') performance, from the Irish Historic Flight Foundation Chipmunk and Stearman aircraft, and Sweden’s Saab 37 Viggen or ‘thunderbolt’.

“It’s wonderful to be back,” said Sé Pardy, the director of the air show. 

“Thanks to everyone who came to Bray to support the event and cheer on the participants. A special thanks to all the display teams for putting on an amazing show. Making the Bray Air Display happen every year is very much a team effort that takes months of hard work and commitment.”

