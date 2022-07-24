'Operational issues' see dozens of Bus Éireann services cancelled nationwide

Bus Éireann has apologised to customers for cancelling dozens of its services around the country today due to "operational issues."

Most of the cancelled services are located in Galway, Mayo and Sligo, though a number of expressway buses in Cork, Kerry and Waterford have also been affected.

Within the last hour, services from Cavan and Kells to Dublin have also been suspended.

We regret to inform our customers that due to operational issues the following services have been cancelled



24/07/2022 - Expressway



10.50 Route 40 from Tralee to Cork

14.30 Route 40 from Cork to Tralee



We apologise for any inconvenience caused — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) July 24, 2022

The company has apologised to its customers for any inconvenience caused.

In a statement, it cited driver shortages as one of the causes of the disrupted services.

"Typically, service issues arise from a number of factors depending on location," it said.

"This can include challenges in driver recruitment, driver unavailability often at short notice and more recently difficulty in hiring contractors to support services.

"This has more impact at comparatively smaller depots."

Bus Éireann says it is actively recruiting drivers nationwide to minimise further service cancellations in future.

"Where it is unfortunately necessary to cancel a service, we manage this to minimise the impact on customers, for example temporarily reducing frequency on higher frequency routes and making every effort to ensure the last service of the day operates," the statement added.