Water workers protest restructuring of sector amid fears of job losses

Water service workers took to the streets of Cork city on Saturday to protest a sectoral reshuffle and call for a referendum on the public ownership of Irish Water.

More than 150 local authority water service workers protested amid an extensive restructuring of the sector and fears of privatisation, job losses and water charges down the line.

Some 3,200 local authority workers will be asked to move from semi-state body Ervia Group, which manages water and gas infrastructure, to a newly rebranded Irish Water under the name Uisce Éireann. Much of the details have not yet been made clear to water services workers.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, spokesperson for Cork water service workers John Mullins said Siptu and the Government prematurely ended a service level agreement due to stay in place until 2026.

“If this agreement ends prematurely, the Government will have no reason to bring in a referendum on the [public] ownership of Irish Water,” he said. “We feel that will lead to privatization and water charges are back on the agenda.”

Mr Mullins said the transfer of workers would also bring strain on local authorities with “already depleting numbers”.

Last week, the Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, announced a new bill that rebrands Irish Water to Uisce Éireann and serve as a “standalone national authority for water services”.

The bill is set to be brought before the Oireachtas later this year with a view to be enacted before the proposed changeover on January 1, 2023.

The minister said the bill reflects the Government’s “commitment to retain Irish Water in public ownership as a national, standalone, regulated utility” and the separation of Irish Water from local authorities was “in the best strategic interests of the water services”.

Published plans by the Department said that most shares of Uisce Éireann are intended to be owned publicly. However, Mr Mullins said that “until we get a date for a referendum, we won’t be happy” and stressed that the issue has been “kicked down the road” as it has been promised since 2013.

Although the department has published detail on pensions carrying over from local authorities to Uisce Éireann, workers remain “very worried” about it.

Finbar Harrington, 63, said he “doesn’t have too far to go before retirement” after working in the water services for 20 years. He said: “There's people with young families and mortgages, it’s really worrying for them.

“The uncertainty has been hard on us. Nobody in the 31 local authorities in Ireland wants to move to Irish Water."

Mr Harrington said he will “absolutely” stay with his local authority and urged the Government to bring forward a referendum to keep the water in public ownership, or the water charges could be “astronomical” in the face of privatization.

A plan for the future delivery of water services published by the Government last month said Irish Water will invest €8.8bn in the coming years to upgrade and build new water infrastructure across the country.

Local authority water service workers do a range of jobs such as repairing water leaks and ensuring that domestic houses and business have a clean supply of water.