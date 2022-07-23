New recommendations issued for Covid-19 booster vaccines

Children between the age of 5 and 11 who are immunocompromised are to be given a booster vaccine against Covid-19, according to recommendations given to the Minister for Health.

Minister Stephen Donnelly has announced on Saturday afternoon that a number of new recommendations have been made by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) and endorsed by the interim Chief Medical Officer, Professor Breda Smyth.

The recommendations also include:

A second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 50-64 years

A second mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 12-49 years who have an underlying medical condition or are residents of long-term care facilities

A second mRNA booster vaccine for pregnant women at 16 weeks or later who have not already received a booster vaccine in their current pregnancy

A second mRNA booster vaccine for healthcare workers

A third mRNA booster vaccine for those aged 65 years and older, and those aged 12-64 years who are immunocompromised.

Niac has also recommended that Covid-19 vaccines may be given at the same time as the seasonal influenza vaccines.

According to Niac, booster doses of the vaccine against Covid-19 should be given four months after a previous Covid-19 vaccine dose - or a previous natural infection of the virus.

Interim CMO, Professor Breda Smyth said: “There is clear evidence that the Omicron variant has been less severe than previous variants due to the high uptake of vaccines. While we have seen a recent surge in infections, this has thankfully not translated into the same pressure on our hospitals and people getting severely unwell. Covid-19 vaccines have been remarkably effective in this regard.”

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD said the booster programme will ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19.

In welcoming the new recommendations from Niac, Mr Donnelly said the autumn vaccination programme will “ensure we continue to protect the most vulnerable in our communities”.

He said the evidence suggests that a second booster may reduce infection rates which in turn would benefit healthcare workers and help sustain the healthcare system during the winter.

He added: "The main purpose of vaccination is to prevent serious illness, hospitalisation and death. Hybrid immunity resulting from infection and booster vaccination confers stronger protection than infection alone. As such, I urge anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.”

Following the primary vaccine series or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection, a four-month interval is recommended for any subsequent Covid-19 vaccine doses. A minimum interval of three months may be exceptionally used.