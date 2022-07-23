'We have to find ways to talk about climate change that are hopeful'

A respected Cork climate change activist has called for new ways to communicate the climate crisis – to instill hope rather than despair and let people know that change is possible.

Speaking in a week that saw record temperatures, wildfires and floods all over the world, Dr Tara Shine, international climate negotiator and scientist, said she recently became a stand-up comic to communicate her climate change message in a new way that may resonate with new audiences.

“I really believe that we communicate poorly as a scientific community and that’s part of the reason we haven’t made more progress [on climate change],” she told The Business on RTÉ.

She was challenged to perform by Bright Club, an international initiative which runs events in Galway and teaches scientists and academics to perform comedy to communicate their knowledge in new ways.

“I did it on why I was a failure basically in my work because I had been working at that stage on the climate for over 20 years and in all that time the problem had got steadily worse. And in anything else, I would have been fired, yet it was still my job. That was the start of my comedy stand-up which was one of the most terrifying things I’ve ever done.

“Once I was up there and got going I did quite enjoy it. I had a friendly audience in the front few rows. But it is fun. It’s fun to not take yourself too seriously. I do think that’s important. We have to find ways to talk about climate change that are not all filled with despair and doom but that are hopeful. We need to be light about it as well. We need to find ways to engage everybody.

“If it’s comedy that works for some, if it’s theatre for others, if it’s music and art. All of these are the tools we have not yet adequately used.

“We’ve just thrown science at the problem. And while science is the bedrock of everything we need to do around climate change, from that we need to communicate and share the message in a whole lot of more inventive ways than we’ve done up to now.”

Dr Tara Shine, Change by Degrees, says we need to change the conversation on climate change to get the message through to people.

Dr Shine, co-founder of Change by Degrees, an organisation which helps businesses become more sustainable, said that her stand-up experience was “way more terrifying” than climbing into caves with crocodiles in west Africa.

She encountered a previously undocumented species of crocodile surviving in a very dry, desert-like environment in Mauritania, camping out for nights on end and sleeping on rocks above their caves to try to find them.

“I was living in Mauritania in the late 90s. The local people with whom I worked in a very remote part of eastern Mauritania told me stories about crocodiles hiking through their fields.

“I thought ‘this is very bizzarre’ because there’s very little surface water in that part of the world, it’s very dry.

“I was humble enough as a western scientist to believe them and go out in search of them. And they were quite right. There were crocodiles in the most unlikely of places.

“The first place I saw them was in a dried-up river bed, sandy base, red rocks all around them.

“I slept out on top of the rocks for three nights. Finally, on the third night, the crocodiles came out of a cave and sat on the cool sand for a few hours and went back in again.”

The crocodiles were “quite shy”, disappearing into their caves as soon as the noise of other animals and herders first broke through the morning air, she said.

“I remember thinking how prehistoric they looked, mini dinosaurs, and how peaceful they were sitting there still, relaxing on cool sand.

“In these most unlikely of environments these crocodiles were able to survive and to reproduce."

Dr Tara Shine campaigning for climate action in the Antarctic

Dr Shine says she has hope for the future.

“I still believe that humanity will do this, if only in its own self-interest to protect itself,” she said.

“Climate change is caused by us and the only species that can solve it is also us.

“The status quo is broken. The status quo is heatwaves and floods and extreme weather, inequality and broken supply chains. When we stop being so afraid of change that we keep clinging to a broken system and we’re ready to be creative and imaginative about another system, then I think society can start to show what it’s capable of.

“Sometimes I get really angry and frustrated when we have all the evidence we need of what the problem is and how it’s caused. We know exactly what we need to do to solve the problem, yet we can’t get a team approach to just getting on with the job.

“We need more leaders who are more servant leaders. Mary Robinson told me about this, they are there to serve the people, they are there to serve the common good. They are not just there to serve to make themselves more important. And that’s where I think women’s leadership and more diverse forms of leadership can bring a new model to what it is to be a good leader and a brave leader for this century.”

She said that there are already lots of innovations to tackle the climate crisis which gives her hope.

Offshore wind, creating renewable energy that can be converted to green hydrogen to solve problems in other sectors, like transport is really exciting, she said.

Anaerobic digestion to turn waste into fuel and energy also offers great hope, she said.

But it’s not all down to technological innovations.

Examining how best to use the resources we have like land is also exciting she said.

Land can be turned from a source of emissions into a carbon sink, absorbing and locking away carbon dioxide.