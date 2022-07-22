Gardaí ask for public's help in locating missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teeanger who is missing from the Glasnevin area of Dublin since Thursday, July 21.
Ciaran Brenna, 17, is described as being 5’11” in height, of a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Ciaran was wearing a blue Nike tracksuit and Nike runners.
Ciaran is known to frequent Dublin City Centre.
Anyone with information on Ciaran’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.