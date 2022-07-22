Undocumented people are urged to apply before migration scheme ends on July 31

Justice Minister Helen McEntee addressing a citizenship ceremony in Killarney. While such events are not solely for undocumented people, applying to the current scheme could be a step on the path to citizenship. File picture: Don MacMonagle

Fri, 22 Jul, 2022 - 02:05
Sean Murray

People eligible for a “once-in-a-generation” scheme for undocumented migrants in Ireland have been urged to apply before next week’s deadline. Approximately 7,000 applications have been made to the Regularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants Scheme since it opened in January.

The once-off scheme, which closes to new applications on July 31, gives long-term undocumented people without current permission to remain in Ireland the chance to regularise their status, access the labour market, and begin their path to citizenship

Successful applicants would have the chance to be able to work and get paid at least the minimum wage, get a driving licence, be permitted to visit home, and return to Ireland.

Estimates suggested that as many as 17,000 could be eligible under the scheme, which was open to both individuals and families.

It costs €550 for an individual application and €700 for a family.

Just 1,300 have seen their applications granted so far. None of the applications assessed so far were deemed unsuccessful or invalid.

Between this strand of the scheme and those for those engaged in the direct provision system, 2,300 applications have been approved.

A study published by the ESRI in May suggested that the scheme could “significantly reduce the number of undocumented migrants living in Ireland”.

However, that same study said that significant challenges would remain despite this policy, both for the undocumented who don’t avail of the scheme and those who will be undocumented in the future.

Study co-author Michał Polakowski said: “The Regularisation of Long-Term Undocumented Migrants Scheme presents an important opportunity for undocumented migrants to join Irish society, to live and work here legally, and to access services.

“However, undocumented stays are likely to continue in the future," he said. "Going forward, it is important that all efforts are made to avoid people falling into this vulnerable situation.

"Also, in cases where a migrant’s residence becomes undocumented, care should be taken to ensure they are not afraid to access basic services.”

undocumentedMigrationRegularisation of Long Term Undocumented Migrants SchemePerson: Michał PolakowskiOrganisation: ESRI
