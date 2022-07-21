Closure of rural garda stations leaving farmers fearful of being targeted for theft and coercion

Farmers living in low-crime areas are still fearful of being targeted, with a new study highlighting their worries over falling victim to theft, coercion, illegal dumping and trespassing.

The study looked in-depth at the experiences of seven farmers living and working in one anonymised hinterland in Co. Cork, situated around 60km from Cork City and with a population of approximately 5,000 spread between a medium-sized town and hinterlands.

According to the research "they reported living in a low-crime area and being fearful of crime. Officially, the local crime rate is relatively low. Between 2003 and 2020, the average number of burglary and related offences reported to the town's Garda station, per 100,000 of the national population, was 0.28 compared to 2.39 for one Garda station in the nearest inner city area.

"Furthermore, the number of theft, burglary and property damage offences appear to be declining." However, the authors said the data only represented offences reported to gardaí and that farm crimes are not counted as distinct categories.

"Official data aside, all participants felt that rural crime had risen during this period, although most seemed to talk abstractly about national increases while acknowledging that crime was low in their vicinity," it said.

The interviews were conducted between June and September last year. "Farmer’s attitudes about safety and crime present a dichotomy: fear of victimisation was relatively high, yet few participants reported having been victimised and there was a perception that agricultural crime was high in Ireland but low in their locality.

"Feelings of insecurity were partly influenced by the closure of rural Garda stations and uneven distribution of information technology.

Participants were most concerned with theft of small machinery, violent coercion connected to fraudulent work, illegal dumping and trespassing, rather than thefts of expensive machinery and livestock.

"Participants reported being unable to afford some crime prevention measures and/or having insufficient time to implement them."

The study is called The victimisation of farms in Ireland: fear of crime, social isolation and crime prevention and was published in the journal of Crime Prevention and Community Safety.

It includes quotes from farmers. One said: "With no Gardaí around thieves become more confident and daring. Now, everybody has everything, like diesel tanks, or house heating oil."

Another said: "The lads that called here trying to sell me stuff were very aggressive, and I didn’t buy from them. Anyway, that night some stuff was taken from the yard." Another said of dumping: "People dropping rubbish, armchairs, black bags, fridges …. if the cattle got at it, well, it could kill them."

Some felt more vulnerable than others. One farmer said: "I’m a sitting duck, living out here rurally makes one feel very unprotected. Whether I’m a farmer or a fisherman doesn’t matter…. when lads come round here looking for trouble, they see a quiet road, a house in darkness and no-one around, they’re in … I am a lot more cautious now as an older man living alone, I don’t even think about doing things the same as before …"

One said the closure of rural garda stations was "a disaster" and there was minimal uptake in text alert schemes. The authors concluded: "The Irish government and manufacturers of agricultural goods could make prevention easier for farmers who are often too overworked, and under too much financial stress, to undertake more than basic prevention themselves."

The study, carried out by Margueriete O'Brien and James Windle, said farms could be "attractive targets" and also cited earlier research from 2017 in which 75% of the 861 participants reported having been victimised, of which 41% had experienced more than one incident. The most common offences reported were theft, vandalism, criminal damage and trespass, assault and fraud, but just 3% of thefts involved the threat or use of violence.