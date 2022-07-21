Over 1.8m home help hours will not be delivered due to staff shortages

The HSE estimates about 35,000 hours worth of care will not be delivered every week this year because of staff shortages.

Thu, 21 Jul, 2022 - 08:07
Michelle McGlynn

Nearly two million home help hours will not be delivered this year due to staff shortages.

New figures also show that there are currently 5,068 people waiting for a new home care package or for additional hours after being assessed.

The HSE has budgeted for over 24m home help hours this year, to help elderly and vulnerable people to continue to live independently but it will fall far short of delivering that.

As of the end of May, only 8.7m hours were given to over 55,000 people around the country.

The HSE estimates about 35,000 hours worth of care will not be delivered every week this year because of staff shortages.

That amounts to over 1.8m over the course of 2022.

Sinn Féin's health spokesman, David Cullinane, says urgent action is needed to recruit more staff.

"I think in this instance when it comes to home help, it is terms and conditions of employment. It's a really difficult job with very low rates of pay and it is one of those areas that has been a real difficulty and a real challenge for a long, long time," said Mr Cullinane.

"I just don't see any plan from the HSE in relation to how they are going to address this issue. The problem, if anything, seems to be getting worse year on year."

Mr Cullinane said many people are forced to have longer hospital stays as a result.

"The first problem is, people who should be cared for in the home are not getting the support that they need as quickly as they should.

"Second of all, it is very difficult for hospital managers to be able to get those intensive home care packages that some need to enable a timely discharge from hospitals.

"That is then taking up capacity in hospitals which is also adding to the problem that we are having in emergency departments."

