Pressure builds on Tusla with 'unprecedented' number of unaccompanied child arrivals

Tusla has said it is dealing with an "unprecedented" situation regarding unaccompanied children arriving here, not just from Ukraine.

The Child and Family Agency said 386 referrals had been received since the start of the year, with 167 of those children in the care of the State.

"While 62 are from Ukraine we have also seen a growth in children from other countries," Tusla said, with CEO Bernard Gloster telling RTÉ radio that most of those are from Afghanistan and Somalia.

So far Tusla has admitted 113 children from Ukraine but many have been reunited and discharged, while 20 are in foster care, 17 older young people are in supported lodgings, and 22 are in residential care.

Mr Gloster said: "We are starting to see a pressure on care placements, there is no disputing that."

A Tusla spokesperson said: "We are seeing a pressure come on the availability of care placements for separated children seeking protection and while we continue to approve new resources and measures the situation is increasingly challenging. This is reflective of the experience in respect of adults seeking protection both from Ukraine and other countries as reported in recent days. The agency continues to monitor the position."

That greater pressure is matched among the overall refugee population, with 65 people in the Gormanstown camp facility which only opened at the start of this week. The capacity of the facility is 320, allowing for reserved beds in the event of Covid isolation.

People began arriving at the facility in Co. Meath on Tuesday and the Government has stressed that anyone staying there should expect to do so only for one week before they are moved on.

On the issue of unaccompanied minors arriving here and pressure on care places, EPIC (Empowering People In Care) CEO Marissa Ryan said: "The leadership Ireland has shown in acting to save lives and alleviate the suffering of Ukrainians is commendable. However, we are facing an accommodation crisis that will deteriorate further in the weeks and months ahead.

"There are fewer and fewer emergency accommodation options available and huge pressures on particular communities. We must do everything in our power to ensure that those in need of protection have housing solutions as soon as possible - specifically children who are unaccompanied and in the care of the State - from Ukraine and elsewhere.

"We have the capacity and resources to manage this right and we can learn from other countries hosting similar numbers of refugees. There has been really positive action, including fostering campaigns and investment in services working with unaccompanied children and this must continue.

Unaccompanied children cannot be re-traumatised by being housed for weeks and months in congregated accommodation settings, or being moved from one temporary setting to another at short notice.

"Nor should they be moved out of care placements when they turn 18 without significant aftercare supports being put in place. Decisions need to be made and implemented urgently and with appropriate resourcing.

"All key stakeholders from Government, agencies, local authorities, and civil society need to be part of both the decisionmaking process and implementing the solutions."