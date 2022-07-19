Sahara dust falls with rain as Ireland's heatwave subsides

As Ireland's record-breaking heatwave comes to an end, it appears that the hot air from central Africa brought more than just blistering heat with it.

According to Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather, the plume of hot air over Ireland which resulted in top temperatures of 33C yesterday also contained dust from the Sahara — which has now been deposited in rainfall seen across the country today.

"Did you notice dust on your car or windows today?" he tweeted.

"Well the plume of hot air not only brought us high temperatures but also Sahara dust. Anywhere that had showers would have seen a lot of dust brought down."

Thankfully, he's assured that the dust "moves away with the hot air tonight though".

It comes as thunderstorm and high temperature warnings are now no longer in place for any part of the country, while across the water in the UK, fire crews battled several fires in London.

London Fire Brigade declared a major incident due to “a huge surge” in blazes across the capital amid the 40C heat, with firefighters unaware of the full extent of the damage caused by blazes which affected houses, schools and churches across London, with crews describing scenes as “absolute hell”.

Two “large-scale” incidents took place in Upminster and the village of Wennington, east London, where black smoke billowed into the air, while flames destroyed buildings and ravaged nearby fields.

Elsewhere, in France, two huge fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests in the Gironde region have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes.

One of the blazes, raging south of Bordeaux, is suspected to have been started deliberately.

- Additional reporting by PA