Ireland taken off human trafficking watchlist in latest US report 

Ireland has been taken off a watchlist in the US State department's latest report on human trafficking.

The upgrade came after the country spent two years on the tier 2 watch list of the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report. Now, Ireland is still on tier 2 but off the watchlist.

The report, published on Tuesday evening, highlights moves by Ireland to address human trafficking, including the conviction of two women last September for the crime, as well as the granting of Government approval for the creation of a revised National Referral Mechanism to make it easier for victims of trafficking to come forward, be identified and access support.

That measure was also highlighted in a report published on Monday by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe on efforts being taken by member states to target the trafficking of people.

Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, which holds the role as Ireland’s National Rapporteur on Human Trafficking, welcomed the upgrade for Ireland.

However, she warned: “While positive commitments have been made by the Government in relation to the urgent need for a modern National Referral Mechanism and a new national action plan, the real test will be their speedy implementation, their effectiveness, and a continued State prioritisation of real actions to tackle human trafficking.

"While progress is going in the right direction, Ireland is starting from a very low base — ranked as one of the worst countries in Europe for our responses to trafficking. Moving up a tier on this US ranking should not be seen as job done, when it's only job started.”

She added: “It’s clear to us that key preconditions for an effective human trafficking response remain unfulfilled, including gender-specific accommodation for victims of trafficking. This is an essential practical arrangement that has to be established to put Ireland on track to fulfil its obligations to support victims of this heinous crime."

Following the publication of the TIP report, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said: “Human trafficking is an exploitive crime that preys on the vulnerable. I have been clear that there is no place for it in our society. We know vulnerable people are trafficked into Ireland for exploitation reasons, including sexual exploitation, forced labour and forced criminality.”

She added: “We are confident that the victim-centred policy approach we are taking will, most importantly, encourage more victims to come forward and get help and support, but this in turn, should help us gather the information and evidence needed to strengthen prosecutions and convictions.”

The TIP report from the US State Department is a measure to engage foreign governments on human trafficking and it rates states in a three-tier system based on their perceived efforts to acknowledge and combat human trafficking.