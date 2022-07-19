Group probing HSE postmortem policy to report by autumn

In the wake of a damning audit published last week, a working group set up to update the HSE’s national policy on postmortems is expected to issue a report in the autumn.

It has now emerged that organs from one individual, which had been held for longer than 12 months when the audit’s report was finalised in February, are continuing to be held at University Hospital Waterford, according to a hospital spokesman.

Under HSE guidelines, organs from postmortem examinations should not be held for more than one year. However, an internal HSE audit of 10% of postmortem files between January 2018 and October 2021, published last week, showed that multiple hospitals had retained organs for more than a year.

This included the Children’s Hospital Ireland at Crumlin, which had retained organs from 24 postmortem examinations for more than 12 months. The oldest dated from the year 2000.

A spokeswoman for Children’s Hospital Ireland said the audit had identified areas where the existing postmortem policy needs to be improved.

She said: “These include guidance for the appropriate management of historical cases. A working group, which includes Children’s Health Ireland staff, is now engaged in the task of updating the HSE national policy and it is hoped that it will report in the autumn.”

She said the hospital would introduce any changes to procedures that the report recommends.

Open case

Meanwhile, a spokesman for University Hospital Waterford said the organs currently still being retained by the hospital relate to an open coroner’s case.

He said: “Therefore, the organs of the individual will need to be retained in a safe and secure manner until instruction is received from the family for sensitive disposal.”

He said that supports are available for any families who have been impacted by the HSE audit of postmortem examination services, if required.

The authors of the report have recommended a wider review of postmortem files.

The work was commissioned after it emerged that the organs of the children of 18 bereaved couples had been sent to Antwerp from Cork University Maternity Hospital for incineration, without their knowledge or consent in March and April 2020.

The families are currently awaiting a draft report following a review into how it occurred.

A review is also under way following the recent revelation that organs of two babies had been sent abroad for incineration from University Maternity Hospital Limerick in April 2021.