Drug services report negative effects from cannabis use

Of 22 services that replied to questions on products taken by service users, all reported herbal products (hash and weed), 12 services reported edibles, and 10 cited CBD (a non-psychoactive substance in cannabis, unlike THC). File picture

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 20:00
Cormac O’Keeffe

Seven out of ten drug services surveyed said their service users had experienced “significant negative health” effects from taking various cannabis-related products.

The Cannabinoid Market Survey, covering the first quarter of 2022, was conducted by the HSE National Social Inclusion Office and the National Voluntary Drug and Alcohol Sector.

Some 23 drug services completed the survey — nearly 70% of them based in Dublin, with the remainder scattered across the country.

The survey, described as small-scale, covered the use of naturally-based cannabis — hash, weed, edibles — and synthetic cannabinoids.

The HSE's drugs.ie website says the point of the collaboration was to improve drug monitoring and emerging drug-trend responses in Ireland on an ongoing basis, something traditionally absent in the country.

The HSE says the findings are based on the views of service providers, not the users.

Of 22 services that replied to questions on products taken by service users, all reported herbal products (hash and weed), 12 services (55%) reported edibles, and 10 (45%) cited CBD (a non-psychoactive substance in cannabis, unlike THC).

A further nine services (41%) reported use of THC vape and six services (27%) reported use of oils.

In relation to negative health effects from using cannabinoid products in the previous three months, 15 (71%) services stated that their users experienced negative health outcomes, whereas six (29%) services have had no concerns.

Of those reporting that service users became unwell following cannabinoid use:

  • 15 (100%) stated that service users have become mentally unwell (anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, or psychosis-like symptoms); 
  • Eight (58%) services reported that people experienced behavioural concerns (violence);
  • Seven (47%) reported acts of self-harm or suicide ideation;
  • Six (40%) said people had become physically unwell;
  • Two (13%) services documented that service users required hospital admission 

Eight services said 'weed' was linked to the negative reaction, three reported 'edibles', and two reported 'synthetic cannabinoids'. In three cases, other substances were referenced as part of polydrug use (nitrous oxide, cocaine, and benzodiazepines).

Asked about concerns over synthetic cannabinoids appearing in natural cannabis products, some services said they had concerns about this trend, but others felt their service users were aware of what they were purchasing.

Of the 18 services that responded to questions on the use of synthetic cannabinoids, 16 indicated that they were being used locally.

The report states: "While this survey only presents data from a small number of services, it is important for this style of information to be captured nationally from service providers on an ongoing basis."

It says that "unknown contents and the strength of products" were key issues raised by service providers, which, it said, showed the need to identify the types of products being consumed and which products could lead to adverse health reactions.

“Nearly three-quarters of services reported significant negative health outcomes among their service user populations. Of these, all reported significant mental health issues with half reporting behaviour issues such as violence," the report states.

