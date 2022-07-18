More than €89m spent on schemes to address food poverty in 2021

More than €89m was spent on schemes that directly addressed food poverty in 2021, a new Government report on food poverty notes.

In all, more than €399m of public money was spent last year on broader schemes that include a food poverty aspect.

Food poverty had been declining, falling from 13.1% of the population in 2014 to 7% in 2018. But the numbers increased to 7.4% in 2019 and 12% in 2020, before falling again to 8.9% in 2021.

Last year, 1.7% of the population were unable to afford a meal with meat or vegetarian equivalent every second day, while 3.6% were unable to afford a weekly roast dinner or vegetarian equivalent. And 6.2% of people missed one substantial meal in the previous fortnight due to lack of money.

Last year, €63.8m was spent on school supports across 1,506 participating schools. Some 55,000 children received hot school meals, 42,998 children were on the School Milk Scheme and 37,271 children got fruit and vegetable packages.

€7.1m was spent on community employment schemes for Meals on Wheels and €2m was spent on subsidies, grants and food costs for Meals on Wheels.

St Vincent De Paul, which assisted 70,412 people with food poverty in 2021, received some €1,41m last year, although not all of that went on tackling food poverty. In 2019, of a total grant of €1,41m, about €563,000 was used by St Vincent de Paul for food and household support.

Minister of State with responsibility for social inclusion at the Department of Social Protection Joe O’Brien: 'Poverty is multi-dimensional and needs to be addressed on a number of fronts. Food poverty, in particular, is a complex issue but one that we must get to grips with.' Picture: Damien Storan

The Minister of State with responsibility for social inclusion at the Department of Social Protection Joe O’Brien, who established the Working Group on Food Poverty last year, welcomed the publication of the new report, which collates the various Government programmes, schemes and supports that address food poverty in Ireland.

“This report is the result of a mapping exercise undertaken by the Food Poverty Working Group. As Minister of State with responsibility for social inclusion in the Department of Social Protection, I have a strong interest in addressing all types of poverty and I am acutely aware that many families are struggling at the moment given the increase in the cost of living," he said.

"Poverty is multi-dimensional and needs to be addressed on a number of fronts. Food poverty, in particular, is a complex issue but one that we must get to grips with which is why I established the working group."

“It is clear this issue cross-cuts a number of departments who are engaged in programmes, schemes and supports that are connected, either directly or indirectly, to the issue of food poverty.

“This report shows the range of work being undertaken by departments, agencies, schools, and the community and voluntary sector, all funded by Government in 2021 — everything from education on healthy eating, to Hot School Meals, to Meals on Wheels."

“The report now consolidates the fact that a variety of Government departments have a role to play in addressing food poverty. Ahead of Budget 2023, I will be contacting relevant ministers requesting that they further develop their roles in addressing food poverty.”

Louise Bayliss of single parents support group Spark said although children of parents involved in the group have been protected from food poverty so far this year, many parents have gone without meals or eaten substandard food like toast for dinner so their children could eat more nutritious meals.

She said food poverty was a significant problem in Ireland and it was likely to worsen in winter when families then also face escalating energy costs and have shouldered the increasing back-to-school bills.