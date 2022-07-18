Gangland victims asked for views on how Garda can tackle organised crime

Gangland victims and communities hit by crime gangs are being asked to make submissions to the Garda Inspectorate.

The body is conducting an inspection into the “policing response to transnational organised crime” and, as part of that, is carrying out a public consultation.

The detailed probe will examine the impact of organised crime, both locally and nationally, and the success of An Garda Síochána in preventing and tackling these networks.

“The Garda Inspectorate is seeking views and experiences of how the Garda Síochána tackles transnational organised crime, both nationally and in local communities,” the body said in a statement.

It said it was examining the structures, strategies and processes An Garda Síochána has in place to “disrupt and dismantle” transnational organised crime.

Chief Inspector, Mark Toland said: “Individuals and communities across Ireland are affected by transnational organised crime which includes drug crime, human trafficking, people smuggling, labour exploitation, forced prostitution, cybercrime, organised fraud and money laundering.”

The first is asking victims of or witnesses to Transnational Organised Crime to share their experiences and their perception of how the problem is being tackled.

“The second is seeking views from individuals in state bodies, non-government and civil society organisations, victim and community support organisations and academia who may have engaged with the Garda Síochána in relation to tackling various transnational organised crime types.”

The body said the inspection with examine:

- The structures strategies and processes in place, in particular, the understanding and management of the associated threats, risks and harms and how intelligence and analysis is used to inform strategies and policies;

- The operational effectiveness of the Garda Síochána in terms of the availability and deployment of specialist training, skills and tools;

- The effectiveness of the force at working in partnership with others, including access to global information and intelligence systems, international liaison and interacting with statutory and non-statutory bodies

The inspectorate is examining how other jurisdictions tackle organised crime.