Irishman hospitalised following Marbella club shooting

An Irishman is one of four people seriously injured following a shooting on the Costa Del Sol in Spain.
He was rushed to hospital after the incident, which occurred this morning.
The shooting happened at Opium Beach Club in Marbella on the Costa Del Sol in the early hours of this morning.
A crowd attended a DJ set and four people suffered gunshot wounds.
Police in Marbella confirmed an Irishman was among those injured and he was shot in the chest.
Among those injured was a woman who was described as lifeless on the floor of the venue.
Police are not aware of any deaths at this time.
They have confirmed the suspected gunman is of Dutch nationality and suffered stab wounds to his head and chest after firing his weapon.