Irish crew awaits thaw in Arctic before beginning microplastics research

An Irish yacht on a scientific, sailing, and mountaineering expedition to the Arctic is waiting for an ice thaw currently blocking its destination on the Greenland coast.

The group of independent adventurers on board the 13m (43ft) steel ketch Danú is bound for the world’s largest and deepest fjord system, Scoresby Sound in east Greenland.

Led by NUI Galway scientist and mountaineer Peter Owens, the crew aims to research the extent of microplastics in northern waters, while also exploring the remote Arctic region.

The Scoresby Sound fjord area is currently inaccessible due to ice conditions, but the crew is receiving regularly updates from Iceland, which it reached several days ago.

All is calm and bright in Iceland but the Danú crew experienced rough weather on their voyage: 'The seas also ripped away one of our solar panels' says Peter Owens. Pictures: Paddy Griffin

The crew of Peter Owens and Paddy Griffin, both from Kinvara, Co Galway, and English sailor Richard Darley, experienced very challenging weather during their passage north to Iceland from Kilrush, Co Clare.

Heavy Atlantic waves smashed one of the yacht’s windows en route, and they had to make temporary repairs.

"The wind changed out of nowhere, went up to gale force in seconds and a flailing rope took out the “doghouse” window in front of the steering position,” Peter Owens said.

“The seas also ripped away one of our solar panels,” he added.

"Conditions were so heavy during the seven-and-a-half-day passage that we were rarely out of gales, and landed in Djuvipogur in Iceland in a force nine gale with four metre seas,” Mr Owens said.

The yacht berthed in Husavik on the north coast of Iceland, where several other vessels have been taking refuge from the weather, and the crew plans to await favourable ice conditions before heading for Greenland.

Owens said that Icelanders told him it was one of their most unsettled summers in 30 years.

The crew of Danú are gathering samples of salt and fresh water sources, which they are filtering to test for microplastic evidence in a scientific collaboration with Trinity College, Dublin’s Centre for the Environment.

“There is not much data for microplastic presence in Arctic waters, and we hope to improve global knowledge of this when the information is analysed,” Mr Owens explained.

Joining the yacht in Iceland are Paul Murphy from Carran, Co Clare and Dublin mountaineer Sean Marnane.

The Danú crew have a strict 'leave no trace' policy during their expedition, and it also aims to be self-sufficient in the Arctic. Pictures: Paddy Griffin

Mr Marnane aims to climb with Peter Owens in Milne Land and Renland, a peninsula in eastern Greenland, around the remote Scoresby Sound landscape — extending over almost 300 km from north-east Greenland national park.

Owens, expedition leader, is a mountaineer sailor with many years’ experience. He and his wife Vera Quinlan and two children Lilian and Ruairí spent 14 months sailing, climbing and hiking around the Atlantic several years ago.

The Scoresby Sound expedition aims to be self-sufficient in the Arctic, with a strict policy of “leave no trace” on the environment. It has received funding from the Ocean Cruising Club and the Arctic Club in Britain.