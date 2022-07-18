Leona Maguire's lost golf bag located following Twitter plea

Pro golfer Leona Maguire is the latest person to fall victim to the ongoing issues with luggage at Dublin Airport after her golf bag went missing.

On Sunday, Maguire flew direct from Dublin to Geneva to compete in the Amundi Evian Championship which kicks off on Thursday.

While Maguire made it safely to her destination, she soon realised her golf bag had not.

In her frantic search for information, she took to Twitter to ask for help in locating her gear.

"Really need help from someone @DublinAirport or Daa. Flew from Dublin to Geneva yesterday direct and somehow my golf bag has gone missing between check-in and take off," she wrote on Twitter.

She explained that she had already been in contact with her airline, Swiss International Air Lines, and had also spoken with baggage handlers, Swissport, but neither could tell her the location of her bag.

Dublin Airport, in a response to Maguire, said it does not have access to information regarding baggage "as this function is looked after entirely by airlines and their handling partners".

Fans were quick to try and help, retweeting her plea and offering suggestions.

One user suggested new clubs be sent to Maguire in Geneva but she explained why that was not an option, offering an insight into how male and female tournaments do not run the same way.

"Have already asked and been told they can't be sent in time. This isn't the men's tour where there's club tour vans on-site every week unfortunately," she responded.

Maguire will play against 131 of the best players in the world this week. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Happily, less than an hour after Maguire tweeted about her situation it seemed the lost luggage had been found.

"Sis has found your bag Leona," Shane Kelly tweeted to Maguire, looking to get the golfer and his sister in touch.

"Just spoke to a legend called Claire? Found the bag," the Olympian responded.

Meanwhile, Daa, the group that manages Dublin Airport, said they are aware of the issues some passengers are facing regarding baggage return but said this is the responsibility of the airline and their chosen handling partner.

Daa said they are liaising closely with airlines and their ground handling companies in relation to the issues "the root of which lies in the significant staff hiring challenges that are facing all companies operating in the aviation sector currently".

Passengers experiencing issues with their baggage are advised to make contact with their chosen airline.