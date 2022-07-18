Man killed in single-vehicle collision in Wexford

The man was taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. Picture: P.J.Browne

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 10:40
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision that occurred on Sunday in Co Wexford.

Emergency services were called to a single-vehicle collision at Rosslare Harbour at around 2.20pm.

The driver of the car and sole occupant, a man in his early 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was taken to Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted by the Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the collision can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

