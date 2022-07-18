Consent and pornography to be part of revamped sex education in junior cycle

Consent and pornography to be part of revamped sex education in junior cycle

Education Minister Norma Foley said she hoped that this draft would address that need and encourage students to “call out” inappropriate behaviour when they saw it.

Mon, 18 Jul, 2022 - 08:52
Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Education Norma Foley has described a proposed revamp of Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) for the Junior Cycle as “a step in the right direction” and as the catalyst to empowering students to cope with life in the 21st century.

Ms Foley said that the current syllabus was 20 years old and children now live in a different world.

A draft review of RSE will be published today as part of the consultative process.

It will cover consent, gender stereotyping, wellbeing, relationships, online pornography and the sharing of sexual images.

When asked how pornography would be addressed in the draft, Ms Foley said a key feature is the safe use of the internet and the potential impact on relationships of the sharing of sexual images online.

Students need to be aware of the importance of sharing personal information, the risks and consequences of sharing images online.

It is important that students be given the tools to help them cope with “this complex world”, Ms Foley added.

All issues covered by the revised RSE syllabus will be covered in a safe environment to ensure that students are given the skills to cope with all aspects of real life.

Zero tolerance

The recent Zero Tolerance strategy to tackle domestic, sexual and gender-based violence had highlighted the importance of education and Ms Foley said she hopes that this draft will address that need and encourage students to “call out” inappropriate behaviour when they saw it.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Ms Foley “fully acknowledged” that more work needs to be done in the area of gender identity.

She said that students need to feel included and safe and the RSE programme has a role to play to provide a voice for students.

The review and consultation is an opportunity for all to become involved.

This is an invitation to all to express views and experiences, said Ms Foley.

Read More

'We need to talk to 13-year-olds about sexual harassment — waiting until third-level is too late'

More in this section

People urged to take precautions with heat warning in place in Ireland People urged to take precautions with heat warning in place in Ireland
CervicalCheck programme Women 'can't trust CervicalCheck until slides are tested in this country'
Eamon Ryan: Emission targets requiring cut in national herd will be introduced Eamon Ryan: Emission targets requiring cut in national herd will be introduced
EducationHealth
<p>Gormanston Camp. Picture: Government Information Services (GIS Office)</p>

Opening of Gormanston camp to house refugees delayed

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices