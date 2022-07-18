Opening of Gormanstown camp to house refugees delayed

The army camp at Gormanstown, which was to begin accommodating refugees in tents from today, is not now expected to accept its first arrivals until later in the week.

It is understood that a decision will be made today on when exactly the Gormanstown site will open. Up to 200 people are expected to stay at the 320-capacity camp initially, sleeping in tents.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said yesterday that the Government is planning for some 200 people to arrive daily from Ukraine and elsewhere, adding: “You don’t turn people away.”

A number of other locations are now being examined where refugees will be temporarily housed in tents. Mr Ryan said “a variety of locations” are also being looked to host a second reception centre, as the Citywest facility is at full capacity.

Referring to the accommodation crisis, he told RTÉ’s This Week that sites which already in operation will have to take more people than projected.

The Green Party leader said that Children's Minister Roderic O’Gorman had been “open and honest” that the Government would be looking at “difficult measures” such as opening up Gormanston camp, and that “we would not have sufficient places.”

Gormanstown Camp.

Despite the pressures, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insisted yesterday that the Government is "getting to grips" with the crisis.

Up to Wednesday, some 41,103 war refugees had arrived from Ukraine, a Department of Justice spokesman said.

Further pressure has been linked to an increase in people seeking asylum. Up to last week, the State was housing 13,917 such applicants, up by around 6,900 from this time last year.

"I think what has happened in Ireland has been quite extraordinary,” said Mr Martin.

That in a short number of months Ireland has welcomed in over 40,000 Ukrainians fleeing war, which is an extraordinary phenomenon in itself.

"In addition to that, now a far higher number of people seeking international protection have arrived.”

On Wednesday, around 250 people slept overnight in Dublin Airport. This was no longer the case on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Referring to this situation, he said: “But we are obviously getting to grips with this over the weekend and so on, in terms of the emergency that occurred later last week because of the surge in people seeking international protection.”

Gormanstown Camp.

In June, the Government announced plans for 500 modular houses for 2,000 people across 20 sites as part of its response to the refugee crisis, but these are not now expected to be ready in the short term.

We are in the middle of war, the likes of which we have not experienced in Europe since the 1940s,” the Taoiseach said.

“And that will create pressures, place strains on our system, but we are responding as optimally as we can and we have sanctioned the building of modular homes, which is a new development in itself.”