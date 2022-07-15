Garda seeking public's help in finding missing 78-year-old man

Gardaí are asking for the public's assistance tracing the whereabouts of a 78-year-old man.
Vincent Walsh has been missing from Celbridge, Co Kildare since Friday morning, July 15.
He is described as being 5'7, of medium build with short grey hair and a beard.
When last seen Vincent was wearing a blue and pink striped shirt, beige trousers, navy shoes and a blue Northface jacket.
Anyone with information on Vincent’s whereabouts is asked to contact Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.