Defence attachés in key Irish embassies not included in Government action plan

Calls by the Commission on the Defence Forces (CDF) for the "immediate" creation of a network of Defence Forces attachés in key Irish embassies abroad are not included in the Government’s action plan, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Defence told the Irish Examiner that this proposal, while in the report, was not one of the CDF's actual 130 recommendations.

It has also emerged that suggestions by the CDF that the Government consider moving the Irish Coast Guard from the Department of Transport to the Department of Defence is also not in the action plan. Again, the Department of Defence said this was not an actual recommendation.

In both cases, the department did add that “other elements” of the report will be considered “in the round as part of the development of future defence provision”.

The CDF said the 2015 White Paper on Defence proposed the possibility of opening defence attaché appointments to key EU member states and other countries.

“The Commission believes that international liaison and co-operation between the Defence Forces and the armed forces of other countries should be enhanced and strengthened with the immediate creation of a Defence Attaché network,” the CDF report said.

“This cohort of personnel, based in locations of strategic importance to Ireland, can provide vital and timely feedback on defence and security matters through both official and personal interactions, and should provide a valuable addition to a number of our diplomatic missions abroad.”

It said this could work in tandem with developments in the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

In response, a Department of Defence statement said: “This is not one of the 130 specific recommendation of the Commission. Other elements of the Commission report will be considered in the round as part of the development of future defence provision.”

Coast Guard

Elsewhere in the report, the CDF suggests the Government consider moving the IRCG – the Irish Coast Guard – from the Department of Transport into the Department of Defence.

“The Commission has observed that there are a number of areas in the maritime realm where relationships need to be clarified, such as between the IRCG and the Naval Service and Air Corps,” it said.

“The Commission sees merit in Government consideration of the relocation of the IRCG to the Department of Defence. This would align the majority of State aviation services and voluntary response agencies under one Minister and Department.”

In response, the department said: “This is not one of the 130 specific recommendation of the Commission. Other elements of the Commission report will be considered in the round as part of the development of future defence provision.”

On the implementation of the action plan, the statement said it was anticipated to have the Implementation Oversight Group established by September. It said the minister had "prioritised selecting an appropriate independent chair" of the Oversight Group and that initial work had commenced.

It said the Implementation Management Office will initially focus on the early actions and in developing the implementation plan. The department said it was intended that the implementation plan will be published "by end 2022".