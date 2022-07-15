Defence attachés in key Irish embassies not included in Government action plan

Defence attachés in key Irish embassies not included in Government action plan

The 2015 White Paper on Defence said: “The Commission believes that international liaison and co-operation between the Defence Forces and the armed forces of other countries should be enhanced and strengthened with the immediate creation of a Defence Attaché network.”

Fri, 15 Jul, 2022 - 20:58
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Calls by the Commission on the Defence Forces (CDF) for the "immediate" creation of a network of Defence Forces attachés in key Irish embassies abroad are not included in the Government’s action plan, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Defence told the Irish Examiner that this proposal, while in the report, was not one of the CDF's actual 130 recommendations.

It has also emerged that suggestions by the CDF that the Government consider moving the Irish Coast Guard from the Department of Transport to the Department of Defence is also not in the action plan. Again, the Department of Defence said this was not an actual recommendation.

In both cases, the department did add that “other elements” of the report will be considered “in the round as part of the development of future defence provision”.

The CDF said the 2015 White Paper on Defence proposed the possibility of opening defence attaché appointments to key EU member states and other countries.

“The Commission believes that international liaison and co-operation between the Defence Forces and the armed forces of other countries should be enhanced and strengthened with the immediate creation of a Defence Attaché network,” the CDF report said.

“This cohort of personnel, based in locations of strategic importance to Ireland, can provide vital and timely feedback on defence and security matters through both official and personal interactions, and should provide a valuable addition to a number of our diplomatic missions abroad.” 

It said this could work in tandem with developments in the EU’s Common Security and Defence Policy.

In response, a Department of Defence statement said: “This is not one of the 130 specific recommendation of the Commission. Other elements of the Commission report will be considered in the round as part of the development of future defence provision.”

Coast Guard

Elsewhere in the report, the CDF suggests the Government consider moving the IRCG – the Irish Coast Guard – from the Department of Transport into the Department of Defence.

“The Commission has observed that there are a number of areas in the maritime realm where relationships need to be clarified, such as between the IRCG and the Naval Service and Air Corps,” it said.

“The Commission sees merit in Government consideration of the relocation of the IRCG to the Department of Defence. This would align the majority of State aviation services and voluntary response agencies under one Minister and Department.” 

In response, the department said: “This is not one of the 130 specific recommendation of the Commission. Other elements of the Commission report will be considered in the round as part of the development of future defence provision.” 

On the implementation of the action plan, the statement said it was anticipated to have the Implementation Oversight Group established by September. It said the minister had "prioritised selecting an appropriate independent chair" of the Oversight Group and that initial work had commenced.

It said the Implementation Management Office will initially focus on the early actions and in developing the implementation plan. The department said it was intended that the implementation plan will be published "by end 2022".

Read More

Cormac O'Keeffe: The struggle between ambition and reality in the defence of the nation

More in this section

In the Hospital Sick Male Patient Sleeps on the Bed. Heart Rate Monitor Equipment is on His Finger. Over 900,000 patients on hospital waiting lists
Gardaí wrongly told local authority that child abuse survivor had conviction when applying for housing assistance Gardaí wrongly told local authority that child abuse survivor had conviction when applying for housing assistance
Irish naval authorities bring ashore debris from a Man acquitted over Air India bombing off Cork coast dies in 'targeted shooting' 
<p>Have you seen Vincent Walsh? Picture: An Garda Síochána</p>

Garda seeking public's help in finding missing 78-year-old man

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices